Mattresses brought to Co Antrim bonfire site to be used for safety say organisers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Comments on the ‘Craigyhill Bonfire and Cultural’ page online state that the mattresses are to be “a safety precaution” and will be placed “round the bottom in rows in case someone falls”.

Bonfire management has been highlighted in Mid and East Antrim following the death of Larne man John Steele, a father-of-two, who was in his thirties, after a fall from the Antiville bonfire which he had been helping to build in the town in July 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council deferred making a decision on bonfire management for more than a year after being first told to agree a way forward.

Mattresses at the Craigyhill site in Larne.

The issue of bonfire management was first placed on the council’s agenda in January 2023. It is understood that legal recommendations have been provided to councillors.

Councillors agreed last month that council officers will liaise with community representatives to develop a “community engagement protocol” for bonfire management in the borough which will be brought back to members for approval.

The council has acknowledged that locally, bonfires are “an important part of identity, tradition and cultural expression”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local authority agreed to commission a two-month consultation “to examine best practice in managing cultural and bonfire celebrations” and will engage with local communities, groups and organisers involved in such events.

Craigyhill Bonfire Committee declined to provide a comment to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has also been asked for a comment on the mattresses at the Shanlea Drive location in Craigyhill.

Separately, at a meeting of the borough council’s Environment and Economy Committee last month, councillors agreed to tender for the collection and reprocessing of mattresses from the local authority’s household recycling centres.