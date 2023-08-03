The initiative saw McDonald's employees undertake more than 30 local litter clean-ups in parks and nature areas throughout the 30 days of June across the UK and Ireland.

Led by seven local franchisees across McDonald's estate of 34 restaurants in Northern Ireland, they were supported by a range of local community groups, elected representatives and football clubs as part of a campaign aimed at tackling litter in parks, on paths and along roadsides in towns across the Province.

Players from Tullycarnet Football Club helped in the litter pick-up alongside McDonald's Dundonald restaurant employees as the Upper Newtownards Road was given a spruce up.

Photographed from McDonald’s Dundonald restaurant is Alison Hunter, Gintare Lepeskaite, Sam Akbar, Jason McKee and Colin Spiers alongside members from Tullycarnet’s Football Club

Sam Akbar, franchisee of the McDonald’s Dundonald restaurant commented: “Our annual ‘30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign reinforces McDonald’s strong commitment to tackle litter right across the UK and Ireland.

“Like our customers and stakeholders, we are always deeply disappointed to see people acting irresponsibly when it comes to littering. We want to play a leading role in sparking a change in behaviour towards what can only be described as a scourge on our environment.

"Across the UK and Ireland, our employees walk over 5,000 miles every week picking up all waste – our packaging and that of other retailers – by the sides of roads, in parks and on paths.