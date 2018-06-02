Meadowlane Shopping Centre open ‘as normal’ after flooding

Meadowlane Shopping Centre in Magherafelt is open “as normal” today, Saturday, after torrential rainfall flooded the premises on Friday.

In a post on social media, it stated that the staff of the shopping centre had worked through the night to make sure they could trade as normal.

The centre was flooded on Friday.

At least nine businesses were flooded at the Moneymore Road end of the centre around 7pm on Friday evening.

It is understood an underground car park became flooded before water poured through the doors into the shopping mall.

The centre was evacuated and NI Fire and Rescue crews managed to bring the flooding under control.