MLAs vote for renewable energy goal of 80% by 2030

The amendment to draft climate change legislation for the Province sets a target of 80% of electricity consumption sourced from renewable sources by 2030.

The Alliance Party amendment, which was passed by 34 votes to 27, came on the second day of Assembly debate on Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots’ draft Bill.

The Department for the Economy target in its recently published energy strategy is 70% electricity consumption from renewable sources by 2030.

A Climate Coalition NI protest took place outside Parliament Buildings at Stormont yesterday ahead of a vote on setting a target for net zero emissions. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Presseye

Another amendment, requiring the Department for the Economy to publish sector specific energy consumption plans, also passed, by 34 votes to 28.

Ahead of yesterday’s resumed consideration stage, when a series of amendments were debated, Mr Poots suggested he will push for the agriculture sector to be exempt from a new net-zero carbon target.

Mr Poots hit out at “stupidity” after a majority of MLAs voted for an amendment to his bill on Tuesday night that set a target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

An amendment by the Green Party Northern Ireland was passed by 50 votes to 38 on Tuesday, increasing Mr Poots’ proposed 2050 reduction target from 82% to 100%.

Party leader Clare Bailey said the move means Northern Ireland will “no longer be the only region in these islands without a net-zero emissions target”.

The bill must also pass through two further Assembly stages before it goes for Royal Assent.

Ms Bailey has also proposed an alternative climate change bill, which is also progressing through Stormont in the final weeks before the Assembly is dissolved for fresh elections.

Northern Ireland is currently the only part of the UK which does not have its own climate legislation; however UK-wide targets do apply to the Province.

Mr Poots’ bill, backed by the agri-food industry, has been criticised by environmentalists as not going far enough.

Meanwhile, Ms Bailey’s Bill goes further, proposing a 2045 target for reaching net-zero carbon emissions.

Mr Poots said he will be looking over the coming days at what further amendments he can table to “limit the harm and damage that will be done to many small farm families in particular across Northern Ireland as a consequence of Assembly Members defying the scientific evidence”.

He claimed MLAs have been warned that voting for the net zero 2050 target will result in 13,000 families losing their ability to farm and “huge” consequences for 100,000 people employed in the sector.

“This is going to have a devastating impact on the rural community and this is very much the city folks and Sinn Fein and SDLP ganging up on rural communities, and it is an appalling situation where our Assembly took a decision which is not evidence-based, which is not science-based and is not in line with either the UK’s Climate Change Committee’s recommendations or indeed the IPCC,” he told the BBC.

Mr Poots said he intends to press for an exemption for the agriculture sector from the target in the bill as well as a number of other amendments during the final stages.

Ms Bailey said she is delighted that the net zero by 2050 target was passed by MLAs but said there are a lot of other issues to look at as well.