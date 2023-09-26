More than 200 council vehicles now running on vegetable oil rather than diesel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elected members approved the fuel switch last December after a trial on a selection of vehicles during the summer.

The transitioning of vehicles began earlier this year.

HVO is a low-carbon, zero-sulphur fuel made from waste renewable materials like rapeseed and sunflower oil.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Ryan Murphy at Duncrue Complex alongside Council HGV vehicles that are now running on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO). HVO is a low-carbon, zero-sulphur fuel made from waste renewable materials like rapeseed and sunflower oil. Photo: Belfast City Council /PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said HVO fuel eliminates up to 90% of CO2 emissions when compared to fossil diesel and significantly reduces nitrogen oxide (NOx), particulate matter (PM) and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Ryan Murphy said: "The aim to transition Belfast to a climate-resilient, low-carbon city within a generation is ongoing.

"As a council we recognised the need for a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to diesel and I am delighted that diesel fuel used in 200 council vehicles including HGVs and street sweepers have now switched to HVO - with no modifications to vehicles needed.

"This switch not only reduces carbon emissions but aims to improve air quality across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Additionally, HVO is odourless, improves fuel efficiency, has zero palm oil content and is completely biodegradable."

The Lord Mayor added: "Climate change is the most pressing challenge of our generation and improving transport infrastructure within council will help us reach our targets on moving towards a net zero economy.