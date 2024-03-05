Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A public consultation event will be held at the Seven Towers Leisure Centre in the town on Thursday, March 7.

It aims to allow local residents to have their say on the proposals in advance of a planning application being submitted later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council have secured four acres of land at the St Patrick’s site for the project, and momentum is building with the design phase underway.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is seeking feedback over the plans for a new leisure, health and wellbeing centre based at the St Patrick’s regeneration site in Ballymena. Image: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

During the consultation event, which will run from 12pm - 7pm at the Seven Towers Leisure Centre, members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions and hear residents’ comments.

The plans for the cutting-edge leisure facility also will remain on public exhibition at the centre from Friday, March 8 until Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The new centre’s proposed facilities were established through a wide ranging public consultation exercise previously undertaken by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Throughout the new leisure, health and wellbeing centre there is a focus on the needs of families and children - there will be a safe and fun ‘Clip ‘n’ Climb’ space, which will provide an indoor adventure area with various obstacles and walls to climb for children with a ranges of ability. Plus, a Soft Play facility available for children of all ages, with a separate play space for parents and toddlers and facilities for accommodating children’s parties,” a statement from the local authority read.

“Within the pool hall there is a dedicated children’s zone with a splash pool area introducing fun play elements to the pool experience for children - this space will contain an aqua play area. A learner pool will provide help to children to gain confidence in the water and learn to swim; this space also has a dedicated viewing area for parents.

“The main pool is 25 metres long with eight lanes and a moveable floor, meaning that the depth can be altered to allow children to also use this facility. This reduced pool depth will also enable the provision of an aqua challenge course for children during dedicated pool sessions.

“Also included is a pool viewing gallery, four court sports hall, café, gym, spin studios, community hub, spa facility and much more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within the grounds of the new three storey facility will be car parking, including EV charging points; bus parking, a drop off area, external exercise space, and a sensory garden with clocktower.

The clocktower will be constructed with retained bricks from the demolition works of the Barracks and will form a feature paying homage to the former use of the site.

You can view the latest designs for the leisure, health and wellbeing centre project on the council’s website at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/consultations

Comments on the proposals can be uploaded through a survey at the web address or by emailing [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Written submissions can be forwarded by post clearly marked ‘Ballymena Leisure, Health and Wellbeing Centre’ to: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, The Braid, 1-29 Bridge Street, Ballymena, BT43 5EJ.