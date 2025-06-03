Aaron Ward, Director of Public Engagement at NMNI and John Martin, Director, Woodland Trust Northern Ireland

A significant new conservation project is taking root at the Ulster Folk Museum as a result of a partnership between Woodland Trust Northern Ireland and National Museums NI.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the next few years, the initiative will result in the planting of over 2,500 trees, focusing on the restoration of native trees, shrubs and flowers to help strengthen the local ecosystem.

The first phase of replanting is already under way, with 550 trees being planted within approximately 3 hectares of woodland, an area that’s more than four times the size of a football field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In some areas, nature will take care of the regrowth itself, but Woodland Trust Northern Ireland will provide advice to National Museums NI on management of the land to ensure that native plants, rather than non-native species like beech and sycamore, are given priority. The maintenance of invasive alien species removal will also be an ongoing aspect of this restoration work to ensure long-term success.

Northern Ireland has the lowest woodland cover in the UK (8.7%), making this a significant step toward restoring native habitats and boosting local biodiversity including woodpeckers, jays, and pine martens, with early signs of recovery already visible.

The restoration work is being closely supported and monitored by CEDaR (Centre for Environmental Data and Recording). Based within the curatorial department of National Museums NI, CEDaR plays a vital role in documenting Northern Ireland’s wildlife.

Niamh Carmichael, Species Surveillance Officer at CEDaR said, “We’re already seeing encouraging signs of recovery – native flora returning, bird, mammal and invertebrate populations increasing – all pointing to a healthier, more resilient woodland. In the face of the biodiversity and climate crisis, this project is a reminder that nature can bounce back when given the chance. It’s a hopeful signal of what’s still possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Martin, Director, Woodland Trust Northern Ireland, said, “The restoration of this site at Ulster Folk Museum is a positive development in our work to address Northern Ireland’s low woodland cover and declining biodiversity. We’re creating a healthy, resilient woodland that will benefit both people and wildlife – including species like woodpeckers, jays and pine martens."