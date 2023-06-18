News you can trust since 1737
Newry, Mourne & Down District Council issues advice for members of the public not to bath in the Newcastle area this weekend due to poor water quality

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council have advised bathers to avoid the Newcastle area due to poor water quality this weekend.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 18th Jun 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST

The advice was published on the Police Newry, Mourne and Down social media pages and was valid for 48 hours, starting from Saturday, June 17.

The Council have advised that they update the notice of advice by 11am tomorrow (June 19).

In a 2022 Bathing Water Compliance report, the result showed the highest ever number of Northern Ireland’s bathing waters meeting the best possible standard of ‘Excellent’.

A popular tourist destination in the Co Down coast, Newcastle beachA popular tourist destination in the Co Down coast, Newcastle beach
However, the results in Newcastle dropped from ‘Good’ in 2021 to ‘Sufficient’ twelve months later.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs have been contacted for a statement.

