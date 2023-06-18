The advice was published on the Police Newry, Mourne and Down social media pages and was valid for 48 hours, starting from Saturday, June 17.

The Council have advised that they update the notice of advice by 11am tomorrow (June 19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a 2022 Bathing Water Compliance report, the result showed the highest ever number of Northern Ireland’s bathing waters meeting the best possible standard of ‘Excellent’.

A popular tourist destination in the Co Down coast, Newcastle beach

However, the results in Newcastle dropped from ‘Good’ in 2021 to ‘Sufficient’ twelve months later.