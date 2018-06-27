NI towns recognised in ‘best kept’ awards

The sense of pride of the residents of a Co Antrim town was praised as it was named best kept town in Ireland.

The people of Randalstown were also praised by judges at Ireland’s Best Kept Town Awards 2018 for working together to bring about “vast improvements”.

Making the award at a ceremony at the Belfast Harbour Commissioners Office on Tuesday, the judges praised the “active participation by all residents” and their “sense of pride”.

Randalstown also won the Best Kept Small Town category before taking the overall title.

The awards were a result of collaboration between the Northern Ireland initiative Best Kept Awards partnered with its southern counterpart, Tidy Towns.

Doreen Muskett, President of the NI Amenity Council, who run the Best Kept Awards, said they are designed to recognise towns that have worked to improve themselves.

“Randalstown is well maintained and it is evident that there is extensive and enthusiastic community involvement locally. It is outstanding to have a winner from Northern Ireland,” she said.

Among the other towns recognised included Banbridge, Co Down (Best Kept Large Urban Centre”, Geashill, Co Offaly (Best Kept Village) and Ballina, Co Mayo (Best Kept Large Town).