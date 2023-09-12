Watch more videos on Shots!

The largest lake in the British isles produces almost 40% of Northern Ireland's drinking water but is currently full of blue-green algae.

The bacteria has been detected across bathing waters, lakes, rivers and coastal areas throughout Northern Ireland this summer due to the rise in temperature and pollution.

The algae blooms have killed dogs, swans and other wildlife in recent months, and can make humans ill if exposed to the bacteria.

General views of green and blue algae deposits at Lough Neagh

However, concern has been raised over what is coming out of our taps due to the heavy pollution in Lough Neagh not seen since the 1970’s, which has caused several environmental groups and collectives demanding immediate action.

NI Water have addressed those fears by stating that increased risk assessments are being carried out so that "strict drinking water quality standards" are met.

A statement read: “NI Water is confident there is no water quality issue in relation to the drinking water produced by the Water Treatment Works that abstract water from Lough Neagh.

"NI Water monitors its raw water intakes from Lough Neagh and the final treated water produced at its treatment works on a daily basis, to ensure that drinking water supplied to customers meets strict drinking water quality standards.

“NI Water also completes risk assessments of all its drinking water sources to ensure drinking water treatment takes account of those risks and therefore supplies are safe. Algae, including blue green algae blooms contribute to the overall cost of treating the raw water.

“We have increased frequency of algae monitoring in place over the summer months when the risk for algae in the raw water would generally be higher.”

Meanwhile, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has confirmed that Portglenone Marina and Newferry are closed due to blue-green algae being detected at both locations.

