Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northern Ireland constriction firm has been appointed to build the Acorn Farm Project at St Columb’s Park.

Castlederg’s McKelvey Construction Ltd will deliver the urban farm element of the wider £6.2million Acorn Farm capital build project that is set to transform the former Ministry of Defence (MoD) site into a unique urban growing space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Acorn Project is one of three major strategic developments to receive funding from the UK Levelling Up Fund, with support of £5,600,430 secured for the project, with additional funding Derry City and Strabane District Council.

McKelvey Construction Ltd in Castlederg will deliver the urban farm element of the wider £6.2 million Acorn Farm capital build project that is set to transform the former Ministry of Defence (MoD) site into a unique urban growing space. Pictured is an artist's impression of the proposed new Acorn Farm. Image: Paul McAlister Architects and Energy Consultants

It will facilitate the development of new food growing technologies and set a benchmark as a climate smart project.

Director of Environment and Regeneration with Council, Karen Phillips, said: “The project will deliver an urban food growing hub, a Green Skills learning academy, and a sustainable food event venue that will assist with the delivery of Council’s Good Food Plan Framework, which sets out the agenda for a more sustainable local food system, that is good for people, the economy and of course the planet.”

Work has already begun on site at the park, with building works underway at the Gate Lodge facility located at the entrance to the main avenue leading to St Columb’s Park House.