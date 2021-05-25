Northern Ireland council leads the way with solar-powered bins

Mayor Trevor Cummings with one of the new solar-powered compacting bins in Bangor. (Image: Graham Baalham-Curry)

The council has installed 22 of the high-tech compacting bins in Bangor, Comber, Donaghadee, Holywood and Newtownards following a successful trial of three similar bins in 2019.

Thanks to their automatic compacting ability, the 240-litre bins can store up to 20-times more waste compared to standard bins. They also have the ability to send an electronic message to the council when they are ready to be emptied, resulting in fewer collections, lower collection costs and fewer emissions.

In addition, the fully enclosed design means they are bird and vermin-proof and they can log how many times they have been used, giving the council an opportunity to identify the busiest areas.

Mayor of Ards and North Down Trevor Cummings said: “This is a great investment for Ards and North Down. The bins are powered by 100% renewable solar energy so they have zero running costs and they will help to eliminate any unsightly overflowing bins. They will help to keep our public areas clean and they are better for our environment.”

Gillian Greer, chair of the council’s environment committee, said: “Our new solar-powered compacting bins will make an invaluable contribution to the quality of local visual amenity and environmental protection.

“They are a great addition to our borough and combined with the seasonal litter bins that are already in place, they will encourage residents and visitors to Ards and North Down to responsibly dispose of their waste.”

Alistair Bushe