​A reallocation of up to £15 million has been announced to help support businesses affected by severe flooding in Northern Ireland.

Flooding last week in Downpatrick, one of the Northern Ireland towns worst affected by the heavy rain

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris made the announcement during a visit to Newry yesterday, which was among the areas worst hit following heavy rain last week.

However, political representatives have warned that the sum may not be enough support for businesses.

Scores of businesses in the Sugar Island area of the city are attempting to revive their livelihoods after the bursting of the canal banks last week saw many properties left under water.

Mr Heaton-Harris said a devolved government in Northern Ireland “could have acted swiftly” to respond following the floods.

The Stormont Assembly remains collapsed amid DUP protest action over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Senior civil servants, with limited powers, have been leading departments in the absence of locally elected ministers.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the UK government will make available up to £15 million of support through the reallocation of existing Northern Ireland funding.

“The floods have been devastating for all those who have suffered the destruction of their homes and businesses,” he said.

“Those who have suffered damage need reassurance that support will be available. This is rightly something which a devolved executive should be able to deliver.

“However, in the absence of the executive which could have acted swiftly, the UK government will make available up to £15m of support through the reallocation of existing Northern Ireland funding.”

DUP MP Carla Lockhart described Mr Heaton-Harris’s announcement as a “welcome step”, but cautioned that it may not be enough.

“Businesses have been plunged into despair by the unprecedented flooding witnessed last week,” she said.

“They have been crying out for help, and today should offer some hope that support is forthcoming and they will be given that assistance to start to get back to business again.

“This is good news, but it unlikely to be enough. That will become apparent soon, and if more is needed the Government may well have to step up again."

Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy criticised the funding as “not enough to assist with damage from last week’s extreme flooding”.

Eamon Connolly, the manager of Newry Business Improvement District (BID) was one of the representatives that met with Mr Heaton-Harris yesterday.

Mr Connolly said the £15 million was “very welcome” but that more funding would need to come.