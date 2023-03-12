Northern Ireland snow: Weather warning issued for more snow and ice on Monday night

The warning is in place from 5pm tomorrow night until 11am on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office said frequent snow showers are expected across the province and icy patches are likely to form on roads.

Wintry showers are also possible on Tuesday morning but temperatures will rise throughout the day.

Taking advantage of a ‘snow day’ in Castle Gardens, Lisburn, last Thursday

The warning comes after the heavy snowfall across southern counties on Thursday night with blizzard conditions leaving many homes without power and some rural roads impassable.