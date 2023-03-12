Northern Ireland snow: Weather warning issued for more snow and ice on Monday night
Northern Ireland is facing a further cold snap with a weather warning issued for snow and ice on Monday night.
The warning is in place from 5pm tomorrow night until 11am on Tuesday morning.
The Met Office said frequent snow showers are expected across the province and icy patches are likely to form on roads.
Wintry showers are also possible on Tuesday morning but temperatures will rise throughout the day.
The warning comes after the heavy snowfall across southern counties on Thursday night with blizzard conditions leaving many homes without power and some rural roads impassable.
Ongoing industrial action by Roads Service employees had a detrimental impact on the gritting programme during the severe weather episode according to the Department for Infrastructure and with no end to the pay dispute over the weekend gritting is also likely to be reduced on Monday night.