Dundrum Bay. Image by Ken Johnston

Downpatrick Court was told that on April 14 last year water quality inspectors acting on behalf of Northern Ireland Environment Agency responded to a report of untreated sewage discharging into Dundrum Inner Bay.

The report indicated that the Dundrum Main Street Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) was the source of the discharge and that this was occurring in dry weather.

Upon arrival, the Inspectors observed a significant flow of untreated sewage discharging from the CSO outlet and a substantial amount of sewage related debris was observed on the beach below the CSO outfall.