Northern Ireland weather: Province hits 24.1C while England enjoys hottest day of the year so far at 31.2C
Heathrow recorded its hottest day of the year today at, 31.2 Celsius (88 Fahrenheit), just over seven degrees hotter than the highest temperature in Northern Ireland, of 24.1C in Armagh, just before 2:30pm.
The highest temperature for Northern Ireland so far this year was 25.9C in Magilligan on 24 June.
The Met Office says the province can expect a mixture of showers and sunny spells for the next seven days.
Saturday is expected to be a cloudy day with persistent rain, some of which may be heavy. However it will turning drier from late afternoon from the west, allowing for some late sunshine, the maximum temperature reaching 17 °C.
There will be a dry and bright start to Sunday, which will turn cloudier with showers or longer spells of rain later.
Mondy is set to be rather cloudy with occasional showers on Monday while Tuesday will be dry with sunny spells.
The period of Wednesday to Friday begins with a settled spell, prior to a more active system bringing rain to most areas for a time, though some southeastern areas may stay dry.
From there, the outlook into next weekened is settled with the potential for warmer or thundery conditions in the south. From there on changeable patterns seem likely to resume early in August. Showers and occasional spells of rain are likely to affect all regions at times however, some drier and brighter interludes are also expected.