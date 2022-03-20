On the equinox, Northern Ireland ushers in a sunny start to spring

The precise time of the equinox this year is 3.33pm today, Sunday March 20.

The whole world experiences equal night and day at this time, after which the northern hemisphere has more daylight than darkness.

In keeping with the optimistic mood at this point in the calendar, it has been sunny across Northern Ireland — well, across most of it, with cloud in parts of the west such as Fermanagh.

People enjoying a walk on the equinox, the first day of Spring, in Malone House Park in Belfast. It was sunny there as it was across most of Northern Ireland on Sunday, indeed most of the UK. Picture by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

As the satellite image attached to this article shows, there have been cloudless skies across most of the UK and the eastern portion of Ireland but cloud on the Irish west coast.

While today is the official start of spring, in the meteorological calendar it is earlier, and begins on March 1.

Just before the exact moment of the equinox on March 20 2022, a largely cloudless Great Britain and Northern Ireland, with more cloud over the west of Ireland including parts of NI such as Fermanagh. Satellite image taken meteoradar.co.uk at 330pm

