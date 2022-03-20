On the equinox, Northern Ireland ushers in a sunny start to spring
This story is published on the exact moment of the equinox, the point at which the days start to become longer than the nights.
The precise time of the equinox this year is 3.33pm today, Sunday March 20.
The whole world experiences equal night and day at this time, after which the northern hemisphere has more daylight than darkness.
In keeping with the optimistic mood at this point in the calendar, it has been sunny across Northern Ireland — well, across most of it, with cloud in parts of the west such as Fermanagh.
As the satellite image attached to this article shows, there have been cloudless skies across most of the UK and the eastern portion of Ireland but cloud on the Irish west coast.
While today is the official start of spring, in the meteorological calendar it is earlier, and begins on March 1.
