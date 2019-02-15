Opinions gauged on modified meat

Consumers are being asked their views on eating meat from “gene-edited” animals as researchers aim to eradicate livestock disease.

An online survey is seeking public opinions on the technology, with the responses being used to inform work at the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute.

Scientists have already used gene editing to produce pigs that are resistant to the fatal disease known as Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome.

Professor Bruce Whitelaw of Roslin Institute commented: “It is no longer a question of whether we can use gene editing technology to improve livestock health but rather whether we should use it.”