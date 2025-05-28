The owners of a Ballycastle hotel have applied for permission to demolish it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Antrim Arms on the town’s Castle Street has been in a state of disrepair for some time. In October 2024, an emergency road closure was put in place due to fears over the structural integrity of the building.

Now, the owners of the historic hotel, Maplemanor Properties Ltd, have made a listed building consent application to Causeway Coast and Glens Council to demolish the building entirely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say that structural engineers have suggested removing a gable wall by hand from a crane mounted basket.

The Antrim Arms on Ballycastle's Castle Street.

"The cost of doing so is in excess of £1m, the company does not have the means to do this.

"Hand removal of the gable wall also takes almost 10 months longer than full demolition and would cause very significant inconvenience to residents and vistors to Ballycastle.

"Given above, the quickest, most cost effective, amd least disruptive course of action is to demolish the entire building, making the area safe for everyone.”