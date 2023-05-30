With an investment of more than £400,000 the medium sized ‘green’ vehicles are part of the housing authority’s plan to reduce its carbon footprint and improve air quality.

The Citroen Dispatch XL vans will be garaged in the Belfast, Coleraine and Portadown depots but with a range of around 200 miles they will travel all over Northern Ireland.

Housing Executive Chair Nicole Lappin inspects the organisation’s new fleet of 10 electric vans along with staff members (l-r) David Roe, Fleet Support Operations Manager, Stephen Moore, Assistant Director of the Direct Labour Organisation (DLO), and John Lamont, DLO Operations.

Stephen Moore, the Housing Executive’s Assistant Director of the Direct Labour Organisation, said: “Electric vehicles are the key technology to decarbonise road transport, a sector that accounts for 16% of global emissions. These vehicles will help us in our drive to cut CO2 emissions from our fleet in line with our energy efficiency and sustainability policies.

“These new energy efficient vans have replaced 10 of our old diesel vehicles and we hope to expand this in the future to include reviewing our grounds machinery as well."

David Roe, the Housing Executive’s Fleet Support Operations Manager, said: “Our new vans are quite powerful and very comfortable to drive and there is plenty of space for our

tools and equipment. All our maintenance depots are equipped with fast charging points which will enable us to cover a wide geographical area.”

The Housing Executive Chair Nicole Lappin said: “We are delighted to receive delivery of these smart new-technology vans. Vehicles are a major source of greenhouse gas emissions and this transition to cleaner technology will help provide a healthier environment for everyone. Our organisation is committed to addressing the impact of climate change and we intend to play our part in sustaining our environment for future generations.

“We have a target of producing net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and plan to do this not only by decarbonising our fleet but also by improving energy efficiency in our organisation, supporting the building of low-carbon homes and decarbonising our housing stock,” she said.