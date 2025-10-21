Panel tells Stormont to appoint independent regulator for the environment with danger signals 'that cannot be ignored'

Blue-green algae at Battery Harbour on Lough Neagh near Cookstown in Co Tyrone in August. The lough was blighted by algae for the third summer in a row

​​An independent regulator for the environment in Northern Ireland has been recommended.

The role is to include oversight of air and water quality, waste management, nature and biodiversity and the marine environment.

It comes following a review of environmental governance in Northern Ireland by an independent panel and aims to bring “meaningful change”.

The panel, Dr Viviane Gravey, Diane Ruddock and John McCallister, noted it comes at a time when the province’s environment is under “mounting stress”, with signals which “cannot be ignored”.

This was described as most visible in terms of Lough Neagh, the largest fresh water lake in the UK and Ireland, which was blighted by blooms of blue-green algae for the third summer in a row.

In total the report includes 32 recommendations designed to give a clearer separation between policy making and regulation, and improve public confidence and trust in governance arrangements.

These include an advisory committee to support the new regulator, as well as a duty to co-operate with the regulator for all public authorities, and the regulator making greater use of civil sanctions.

They also include for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) to exist the current SORPI arrangement with NI Water around discharges, and for the assembly to establish an Environmental Audit Committee to ensure appropriate oversight and accountability.

Meanwhile the report notes that addressing environmental challenges is not just the responsibility of Daera, but a task which all of government and all of society should address together.

Dr Gravey, who chaired the panel, said they believe the recommendations can chart a “practical and achievable way forward”.

“Our report is published at a time when Northern Ireland’s environment is under mounting stress,” she said.

“The signals cannot be ignored. Governance reform is an essential element of our response to the climate and nature crises.

“While our call for an independent environmental regulator is significant, this must be accompanied by a broad range of meaningful changes across the governance system, some of which could be implemented very quickly.

“We believe our recommendations, taken as a whole, chart a practical and achievable way forward.

“Thus we present our report as a ‘call to action’ on behalf of all who want to see a flourishing environment underpinning a thriving society in Northern Ireland.”

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir thanked the panel for carrying out a “complex review”.

“I am fully committed to better and stronger environmental governance and fully accept the review panel’s recommendation that a new independent environmental regulator for Northern Ireland should be established as a non departmental public body,” he said.

“I intend to take a paper to the executive and to address the assembly on the next steps in the short time ahead.