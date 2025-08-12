Pest control sent in as rats infest Co Down beach
According to one MLA representing the area, the sheer number of rats found constitutes “a significant problem” with the rodents, and “multiple burrows” have been picked out.
Officials repeatedly visited Millisle Beach as they sought to get a handle on the scope of the rat plague, says North Down MLA Stephen Dunne, after worried town residents sounded the alarm about the problem.
The beach, a popular spot for sun-worshipping day-trippers, boasts golden sands and plentiful rockpools to explore, along with a generous supply of picnic tables and has won awards for its facilities and water quality.
Right now, it’s also home to large number of hungry rodents, which Ards and North Down Council officials say is spurring them to send in pest control to start a programme of rat-baiting.
One of the main problems seems to be that rats are capable of opening the lids of litter bins dotted around the beach, enabling them to access quantities of food they might otherwise struggle to find.
“New bins with protective flaps will be installed in an effort to deter rat access,” said a council spokeswoman, “and a pest control team will start a baiting programme to reduce the rat population in the area.”
The move comes after several DUP politicians – North Down MLA Stephen Dunne plus councillors Robert Adair, Davy Kerr and Nigel Edmund – were contacted by Millisle residents worried about the number of rats they kept spotting on their beloved beach.
Mr Dunne said he and his colleagues were “in very regular contact” with senior council officials, demanding “urgent action” on “the excessive number of rats within Millisle Beach and surrounding areas”.
The MLA stated: “After several site visits, the council has confirmed a significant rat problem, with multiple burrows identified.
“They understand the issue appears to be linked to open bins and water sources.”
Mr Dunne said that council officials have told him drainage systems in the area have been tested and are in good working order, while in addition to the baiting programme and replacing the bins, traps will be introduced as a longer-term control measure.
“Please be aware that there may be sightings of dead rodents in the coming weeks as the rodenticide takes effect,” he added.
“We will continue to follow up with the council to ensure the problem is dealt with properly and that real progress is made. Thank you to everyone who reported this, it’s important that local concerns are heard and acted upon.”
Located around 17 miles east of Belfast, the beach is next to a man-made sea lagoon that’s refreshed by seawater at every high tide.
The beach backs onto a grassed area containing picnic tables, plus there’s a children’s play park and pirate ship in the area. Also on that part of the Co Down coast are a jetty, slipways and rockpools, which contribute to Millisle Beach’s popularity with day-trippers.