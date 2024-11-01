Plan to bring in fines for bins left blocking pavements rejected by Minister
A bid to get backing from Stormont to issue fixed penalties for bins that are left blocking streets has been rejected.
Mind and East Antrim Borough Council had written to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs seeking new enforcement powers for local authorities to deal with bins left on streets for prolonged periods causing obstruction, following an approach by Ards and North Down Council.
At a meeting of Mid and East Antrim’s Environment and Economy Committee this week, a letter from DAERA Minister Andrew Muir advised that provisions of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 on removal of waste bins from the public highway after emptying “only apply to Scotland”.
“The Waste and Contaminated Land (NI) Order 1997 does not contain equivalent express powers,” he stated.
The minister suggested the council, in consultation with its legal advisers, could consider if it may have “other suitable powers” to address the issue.