A Ballymoney pub is to be demolished and replaced with five apartments, if plans submitted to Causeway Coast & Glens Council are approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been received for the demolition of the Bush Tavern, 15 Market Street, Ballymoney.

The application is for demolition of the existing public house and apartment and replacement with a residential development incorporating five two-bedroom apartments and associated parking and amenity space to the rear.