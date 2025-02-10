'Polluted cesspool' Belfast Lough so bad sailors get sick from a mouthful of from water spray, says MLA as he slams move to mothball sewage treatment plant improvements

An artist's impression of now-mothballed upgrades to Kinnegar Wastewater Treatment Works outside Holywood.

Pollution in Belfast Lough is now so bad that people cruising in boats get violently sick from the spray, an MLA claims.

Slamming a move to mothball improvements to four large loughshore sewage treatment plants, Alan Chambers also stated that the area of the bay known to be heavily polluted is increasing – and could soon overtake several popular beaches on Northern Ireland’s much-vaunted ‘gold coast’ around Holywood, Crawfordsburn and Bangor.

He now fears the lough will be left “a poisoned cesspool” unless action is taken to clean up the problem.

Said the Ulster Unionist: “If investment is not made quickly in waste water infrastructure affecting Belfast Lough, sadly we are on course for seeing it become our next Lough Neagh with serious and substantial water quality breakdown.

Alan Chambers MLA.

“Despite this reality, there is absolutely no mention of this crisis facing Belfast Lough in the Executive’s draft programme for government.

“Stories have been relayed to me of some recreational sailors becoming sick with gastric and other health issues after inhaling sea spray while sailing in the Holywood area of the lough.

"[Water authorities] have drawn a virtual line across the lough from the Antrim coastline at Carrickfergus across to Holywood. The area behind this line towards Belfast Harbour is heavily polluted with existing serious health threats to users.

"This line is moving further along the lough and will eventually include popular bathing waters on the County Down coast.”

Whitewater Wastewater Treatment Plant in Newtownabbey was upgraded to the tune of £11m in 2006.

As the News Letter revealed last week, plans to massively revamp four treatment works in the Greater Belfast area and extend the city’s huge underground flood tunnel are down the tubes as a result of Department of Infrastructure (DfI) cuts.

The treatment plant projects were supposed to combat severe pollution problems that see more than 17 million tonnes of untreated or partially treated wastewater dumped into Belfast Lough every year, as well as improving drinking water quality and clearing up bad smells.

But NI Water has mothballed all of them, as well as a two-mile extension to the flood tunnel, due to reductions the DfI brought after growing concerns about the rising cost of a 12-year plan to improve Belfast’s sewer system that included the overhauls.

Mr Chambers now fears that delays to overhaul will condemn Belfast Lough to becoming “a poisoned cesspool when it should be a jewel in the crown”.

The Belfast Storm Water Tunnel extends for six miles under the city.

“If the draft programme for government is a guide then it is obvious that this vision is not shared by the parties that yield the power within the Executive,” he said.

“The Ulster Unionist Party has for years supported a status change for NI Water into a mutualised organisation. This would enable it to borrow money to address compliance shortfalls, rather than holding out a begging bowl that is never filled enough to fix the problems that currently stare us in the face.”

The four treatment plants are one in Belfast’s docklands as well as one in the north of the city, plus one in Holywood and one in Newtownabbey.

