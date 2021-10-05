Presbyterian Church votes to tackle climate change

Rev Dr Liz Hughes addressing the General Assembly during the Fossil Fuel debate

Focusing on PCI’s investment policies, the Council for Global Mission’s report stated: “The broad consensus of scientific thought supports the view that fossil fuel production contributes to climate change. It is therefore morally questionable to invest in companies deriving revenue from fossil fuels.”

Proposing the resolution to ‘divest and engage’, Council for Global Mission Convener, Rev Dr Liz Hughes said that the Council was asking the General Assembly to adopt a twin track approach: “We are very appreciative of the report the Trustees, who produced their report in response to our original request. We have noted their options but as you can see, we are suggesting a twin track approach – to both divest and to engage.”