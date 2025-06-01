A project aimed at helping to boost the number of rare corncrake birds on Rathlin Island is among those receiving 40 million euro (£33.7 million) of funding

A project aimed at helping to boost the number of rare corncrake birds on Rathlin Island is among those receiving 40 million euro (£33.7 million) of funding.

The Peaceplus funding has been awarded to projects designed to assist biodiversity and nature recovery in Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.

It is anticipated the funding will benefit a wide range of habitats and species, address carbon storage and water regulation.

Peaceplus is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) and represents a funding partnership between the European Union, the UK and Irish governments and the Northern Ireland Executive.

Two projects will be delivered as a result of the funding awards:

- The Peaceplus Nature project (PPN) (20,792,149 euro). Led by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), PPN aims to restore priority habitats such as upland blanket bog, lowland wet grassland and limestone grassland and restore priority species including curlews, lapwings, redshanks, snipe, hen harriers, corncrakes, marsh fritillary butterflies and white-clawed crayfish at approximately 22 sites across Northern Ireland and the border counties.

The project will bring groups together on a cross-community and cross-border basis.

Amongst the key aims are delivering wader recovery work in Donegal and Lough Neagh, Sliabh Beagh peatland recovery and hen harrier management, and corncrake recovery on Rathlin Island.

The corncrake is one of Northern Ireland rarest birds, known for its distinctive call. A small number of the species can be found on Rathlin Island, off the northern coast of Co Antrim.

- The Peat+ project (E19,207,851). Led by Ulster Wildlife, the project will primarily focus on peatland restoration in Northern Ireland and the border counties.

It aims to reduce emissions from degraded peatlands. It also focuses on biodiversity improvement, on the protection of historic features on or below the peat, and aims to positively contribute to flood alleviation, improved water quality, and reduce wildfire risks.

The project aims to implement conservation actions across 18 sites.

Northern Ireland Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said: "I am delighted that this excellent example of cross-border collaboration is being announced.

"Biodiversity transcends borders, and it is only through sustained investment, collaboration and partnership working that we will truly tackle the complex issues involved in addressing biodiversity loss and climate change.

"The two projects are great examples of partnership efforts that will not only deliver immediate benefits but also build the necessary capacity and knowledge base for future action.

"Projects will work with our farmers, landowners and our communities at a local level here in Northern Ireland and in Ireland, and I look forward to seeing their contributions to improvements in our precious habitats and species."

Irish Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne said: "This significant investment in biodiversity and nature recovery allows for a strengthening of regional cooperation, continuing the legacy of collaboration for local communities, for nature and our environment."

Irish Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O'Sullivan said: "These projects will restore important habitats such as grasslands and peatlands, and will protect birds, pollinators and other species, all of which will benefit biodiversity, people and climate.

"Community engagement is essential in our efforts to restore nature, and that is reflected through the diversity of organisations and agencies involved in both projects."

SEUPB chief executive Gina McIntyre said: "Our natural environment is one of our most important assets and its continued enhancement and protection is critical to future economic and social development in Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.