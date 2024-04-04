£500k funding boost to provide new walking and cycling trails across Ballyclare area
Local company idverde has been appointed by Antrim and Newtownabbey Council to undertake the £500,000 investment project across Doagh, Burnside and Templepatrick.
A total of five environment improvement schemes are being primarily funded by the Small Settlements Covid Recovery Programme.
The locations include Doagh Square, Templepatrick roundabouts, Anderson Park and Burnside.
According to the local council, the schemes will create “vibrant spaces which the community can be proud of and enjoy together,” and “will see the creation of new walking trails, cycling trails, new seating and planting, new paving and surfacing as well as enhancements to the facilities in each area”.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper said: “I am delighted that the Council has been able to bring forward this level of investment for these rural communities through the departments. This level of investment is significant and will bring major improvements to the environment in these villages.”
Also commenting on the scheme, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said “This investment reflects my department’s commitment to the recovery of rural communities following the challenges of the Covid pandemic. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of these enhancements on the lives of local residents in Doagh, Burnside and Templepatrick.”
The Small Settlements Covid Recovery Fund is a fund provided by the Department for Communities, Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to support the recovery of our small settlements following the Covid pandemic.
Works are due to commence in early summer 2024 and the council has said it will be reaching out to local residents and businesses with further information throughout the duration of the investment project.
Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said “The Small Settlements Regeneration Programme is a great example of inter Departmental working to deliver real change in how people live and work in the post pandemic world.
"I am delighted that my Department was able to contribute to this programme which supports initiatives on the ground and has already brought tangible benefits to our rural communities.”
