Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has announced his support for Revitalise Phase 3, the town centre regeneration programme aimed at supporting local businesses and enhancing the vibrancy of local high streets.

The scheme, led by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, will target 20 shopfronts in each of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne, offering financial support to improve the appearance of commercial premises and contributing to a more attractive streetscape.

Back in 2023, the Department for Communities (DfC) announced an investment of £485,000 in a range of revitalisation projects for all three areas.

A shop front improvement scheme formed a key part of the overall investment, with 79 businesses availing of a total grant amount of over £276,000 during the initial round.

Minister Lyons is pictured with Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford. Photo: DfC

Among the other revitalisation projects included bringing back into use a vacant unit in each town centre, with the council taking up residency at Joymount Carrickfergus, Main Street Larne, and Wellington Street, Ballymena as part of the pop-up shop scheme.

The shop front improvement scheme was rolled out for a second time in September 2024.

Phase 3 will deliver a further £670,000 investment, with £603,000 being provided by DfC.

In addition to shopfront enhancements, Revitalise Phase 3 will provide outdoor street furniture to create more welcoming and accessible outdoor spaces, and a programme of animation activities to drive footfall and community engagement.

Minister Lyons said: “I am pleased to see continued investment in our town centres through Revitalise Phase 3. This scheme has already demonstrated its value in supporting local businesses and improving the look and feel of our high streets. The new phase will build on that momentum, helping to create vibrant, welcoming spaces for residents and visitors alike.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Jackson Minford, added: “Investing in our local businesses is investing in our community, encouraging a sense of pride and enhancing their appeal. Attractive shopfronts not only reflect the town’s unique character but improves its attractiveness and supports the local economy.

“This scheme aims to provide financial assistance to local business owners wishing to improve their shopfronts. I encourage all eligible business owners to take advantage of this opportunity and apply for the scheme.”

The Revitalise programme has already supported over 115 businesses and delivered marketing campaigns to promote local shopping and festive events.

