The News Letter recently witnessed four or five jet skiers performing high speed manoeuvres for a prolonged period close to a low level bird colony at Carrick-A-Rede rope bridge at Ballintoy.

The colony in question is home to around 1000 guillemots, razorbills, kittiwakes and fulmers.

Authorities have warned that disturbing any nesting birds is a criminal offence under the Wildlife (NI) Order 1985.

Around four or five jet-skis were driving under the bird colony, evidenced by the white droppings on the cliff, just under the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge at Ballintoy on the Causeway Coast.

While not all jet skiers may be aware of the environmental impact of their activities, a spokesperson for Causeway Coast Kayaking Tours Ltd, which operates from the nearby Ballintoy Harbour, says jet skiers disturbing wildlife has been an ongoing problem for years in the area.

"After bird flu decimated the bird colony at Carrick-A-Rede we worked with the National Trust to collect many of the dead birds," a spokeswoman said.

"The colony was absolutely decimated and it is only just starting to recover.

"But we are concerned these birds may stop coming back if they are continually being disturbed by jet skiers while they have fledglings on their nests."

The jetskiers were performing stunts in the water unde the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge. The bird colony in question is just out of sight in this photo, behind the cliff on the right. Photo: Martin Keene/PA Wire

"We have also been concerned at Jetskilers in the area chasing dolphins in recent years," she added.

In July 2021 the Irish News reported that the Coastguard and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) vessels intervened after reports that jet skiers and speedboats in the area were disturbing dolphins.

Rathlin Island ferry skipper Douglas Cecil at the time said: "At one stage the pod of dolphins were completely surrounded with nowhere to go – ignorance is no excuse.”

The same month Belfast Live reported that Ballycastle Coastguard vessels intervened after reports of "potential harassment of dolphins at Ballycastle beach by personal watercraft and pleasure craft".

Part of the nesting bird colony can be seen from the white droppings coming from nests on the left of this photo. Most of the birds were nesting on a cliff face just out of this picture to the left.Photo: Julien Behal/PA Wire

A DAERA spokesperson told the News Letter this week that all birds are protected from disturbance while nesting under the Wildlife (NI) Order 1985.

It added that watercraft, human approaches and drones can alarm birds in nesting colonies and cause eggs and chicks to be knocked out of nests. Scaring off parents can also allow predators to steal chicks.

"Persistent disturbance can lead to nest or colony abandonment."

Evidence of potential wildlife crimes including photographs and videos should be reported to the PSNI, it added.

The National Trust, which manages the area, expressed concern.

Nature Engagement Officer Dr Cliff Henry said: "We're disappointed to hear of members of the public using jet skis so close to an active colony. It is an offence to deliberately disturb birds on a nest.

"This cliff face is known as a nesting place for over 1000 seabirds including guillemots, razorbills, kittiwakes and fulmers. We are working closely with the PSNI to ensure this irresponsible behaviour is dealt with."

He said potential wildlife crimes should be reported to the PSNI immediately as ‘a wildlife crime report’.

The PSNI advised that any person who intentionally or recklessly disturbs any nesting bird is guilty of an offence Under the Wildlife (NI) Order.

(Article 10 of the order also forbids anyone from intentionally or recklessly disturbing any wild animal, giving examples of seals or basking sharks).