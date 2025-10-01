Rathlin Island attracts breeding pairs of at risk Manx Shearwaters for first time in decades

Manx shearwater in flight at sea.

Rathlin Island ​has attracted breeding pairs of Manx Shearwaters for the first time in decades with several pairs of the endangered bird species successfully raising a chick this year.

The RSPB NI says the seabirds are an amber-listed species in the UK and Ireland as they are highly vulnerable to various pressures and are considered to be at risk of decline.

They once bred on Rathlin in considerable numbers. However, by the end of the 20th century none could be confirmed nesting on the island.

Monitoring has now confirmed breeding, following earlier indications from birds heard calling at night.

Rathlin Island is internationally important for breeding seabirds and is home to Northern Ireland’s largest seabird colony, and RSPB NI is working to protect these habitats through conservation efforts including the LIFE Raft (Rathlin Acting for Tomorrow) project, which was launched in 2021.

The £4.5 million initiative led by RSPB Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Rathlin Development and Community Association and the Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust, aims to remove non-native rats and ferrets from Rathlin.

Since 2022, LIFE Raft ornithologists using night-vision technology have found Manx Shearwaters to be present in some inaccessible parts of the island. In September 2025, footage of young birds ready to fledge from their burrows provided confirmation of the species breeding successfully.

Ric Else, Senior Research Assistant for the LIFE Raft project, commented: “This was exactly what I have been hoping to see for years – not just confirmation of Manx Shearwaters attempting to nest on Rathlin, but evidence that they are managing to breed successfully here.

"All the long nights listening and watching from the clifftops finally paid off! With a small breeding population already present, the prospects are excellent for this species to increase again on Rathlin once the project has finished.

"It will be really exciting to monitor how the shearwaters fare in the coming years.”

Liam McFaul, RSPB NI Warden for Rathlin Island Reserve, added: “This is an incredibly exciting step forward for Rathlin’s seabirds.

"Seeing the footage of the Manx Shearwater going into the burrows again on Rathlin is incredible. With our ongoing work and that from the LIFE Raft project, we hope the island will continue to be a seabird stronghold for future generations.