The Kilkeel River

There are rats the size of otters, dead animals and invasive species in a river which flows through the centre of a South Down town according to a local councillor.

The Kilkeel River was branded a “public health risk” with “rats the size of otters” by DUP representative, Henry Reilly, during a council environment committee meeting.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC) heard claims from the local councillor that there had been a failure to act on “dead animals” and “invasive species” in the town centre waterway.

The Kilkeel River falls into the boundaries of the UNESCO Global Geopark of Mourne, Gullion and Strangford, which has special tourism and scientific status.

Speaking at a council meeting last week Mr Reilly said: ”I am looking on the council agenda as Sustainable NI and Keep NI Beautiful and DAERA looking at re-jigging how resources are spent.

"But I want to give an example on resources, and that is the river that flows through the middle of Kilkeel.“I would challenge anyone to come down and look at it. There are rats in it, I thought they were otters, they were that big.

"There is domestic waste in it, dead animals and yet all these different groups can’t find a way to actually get into that river to clean it, the rules are so strict on migratory fish patterns and that type of thing.

“There are also invasive plant species in the river and there is nothing you can do with it.“I sometimes question the viability of these groups who want to keep things beautiful, but when it comes to the practical reality of things on the ground you can’t get in to clean a river in one the biggest towns in the district.“We need to look at the Kilkeel River and expedite its clean up.

"I believe it is a public health issue at the minute the fact there is so much rubbish and rats about.”