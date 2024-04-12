Relentless rain threatening food production and leaving NI farmers facing a perfect storm

Northern Ireland's on-going wet weather is creating problems for food production says the UFU.

The UFU says farmers here are being squeezed between margin pressures, high feed input costs, and limited supplies of both forage and bedding materials.

It says that this is taking a financial toll and the mental health and well-being of farming families that cannot be ignored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UFU president and Fermanagh farmer, David Brown, says the challenges now being faced are unprecedented.

“We are well used to coping with wet weather, but the present situation is beyond anything that could have been planned for," he said.

"The rain is relentless, and frustration is now giving way to despair, as the realities of a potentially bad grazing season and harvest come on top of concerns about prices not covering the cost of production.

"This is as serious a situation as most farmers can remember – and it is affecting every sector of agriculture. It is also not unique to Northern Ireland with farmers across these islands struggling with the poor conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is no doubt this weather is now threatening domestic food production.”

The UFU has raised concerns with the DAERA Minister, CAFRE, politicians, and the banks, urging them to seek solutions and to be aware of the pressure farmers are under. The UK Farming Unions have also had meetings to see what action can be taken at a national level.

“We are disappointed, that no support was available for the potato and vegetable farmers who suffered significant flooding losses last autumn, even though £15 million was allocated for the UK and it appears that farm businesses in NI are not going to receive the support that has been allocated in England,” said Mr Brown.

“Our greatest concern however is around the mental toll this is taking on farmers. We are all in the same position struggling with saturated ground and the ongoing wet weather, but that does not mean individuals are not letting this get on top of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are working to do what we can to assist alongside other organisations, including Rural Support, and we would urge all farmers not to be afraid to seek assistance – or to at least make sure they speak to their neighbours and other farmers.

"This is becoming a crisis for the industry, but we need to prevent it from becoming a mental health crisis for farming families.”