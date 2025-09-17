DAERA Minister Andrew Muir at the launch of the Northern Ireland Peatland Strategy 2040 on Divis Mountain on the outskirts of Belfast with members of the Peatland Collaborative Network. Pic: DAERA/PA Wire

The “power of peatlands” is to be embraced in a new strategy by Stormont to tackle the nature and climate crisis and improve water quality.

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir described Northern Ireland’s peatlands, which cover around one-eighth of the province, as having “enormous potential” as he unveiled the region’s first Peatland Strategy.

The pathway for peatland conservation and restoration, which has been approved by the Executive, sets out five strategic objectives and 26 actions over the next 15 years to respond to biodiversity loss and climate change.

It aims to deliver conservation, restoration and management of peatland to support greater carbon storage and improve biodiversity and water quality.

Mr Muir hopes the strategy will mark a “turning point for how these precious habitats are protected, restored and managed”.

He said: “We must embrace the power of peatlands as a nature-based solution to tackle the nature and climate crisis and improve water quality.

“Peatlands, which cover approximately 12% of Northern Ireland, are our rainforest equivalent and have enormous potential to store and sequester carbon.

“However, there is now widespread recognition that well-managed peatlands enhance water quality, help reduce flood risk, combat climate change and provide vital habitat for threatened species such as the hen harrier, curlew and golden plover.

“It is essential that our peatlands and the ecosystem services that they provide are acknowledged and appreciated for the value and benefits they bring to people, nature and climate.”

Mr Muir said repairing damaged peatlands “offers real return on investment and creates good green jobs”.

Some £7.8m has been allocated for peatland restoration through the Environment Fund and Shared Island Fund to 2028.

In addition, Peace Plus funding of approximately €40m, which equates to £34.6m, is being awarded for nature projects in Northern Ireland up to 2028, which includes a major peatland restoration element of around 12,500 hectares.

Mr Muir hailed environmental groups in Northern Ireland as having “already been leading the way delivering pioneering peatland restoration projects”.

“We must build on this capacity and know-how to scale up peatland restoration across Northern Ireland,” he added.