RiverRidge sponsor of NI Waste Management Conference this month

Taking place on June 23 at the ICC, Belfast and facilitated by Recycle NI and the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management NI, this will be the largest waste and resource management conference to date in Northern Ireland.

The event has been held in Dublin since 2003 and has proven to be successful. With over 200 delegates from both the public and private sectors expected to attend this inaugural live and virtual event, the main theme of the conference will be ‘How the circular economy can impact our green growth and net zero ambitions’.

Key issues that will be discussed at the event include how climate change and the waste management sector can be a key contributor to meeting net zero carbon targets, how we can reduce our reliance on exporting waste, new Government policy updates and exploring circular economy innovation and sustainable business models for the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darragh McConville, ReCon, Adrian Hopkins, Conference Managers Consulting, Debbie Nesbitt, WRAP, Brett Ross, RiverRidge and Conor Walsh, Recycle NI

RiverRidge CEO, Brett Ross said: “We are pleased to be sponsoring the first ever NI Waste and Resource Management Conference. This event will be an excellent opportunity to bring together representatives from the waste management sector to discuss the most sustainable ways for Northern Ireland to move towards a circular economy with regards to waste and resource management.

“At RiverRidge, we recognise the role the waste and resource management sector plays in helping Northern Ireland achieve its carbon zero targets. Using innovation to develop transport and treatment solutions that significantly reduce the carbon impact of our operational activities continues to be a fundamental part of RiverRidge’s vision and values. We recently launched our Rethinking Our Future campaign, which conceptualises the numerous carbon reduction activities we will pursue in achieving this vision, along with ambitions to improve the communities and environment we live and work in.

“Through events like the NI Waste Management and Resource Conference, we hope to be able to platform these ideas and hear how other stakeholders are navigating the current carbon revolution. I look forward to attending and presenting at this inaugural event.”

RiverRidge is a company that has been at the forefront of change and innovation over the last 10 years. It has contributed to substantial change that not only impacts the resource efficiency of the company, but has had a real and meaningful impact on its customers, including local Councils and large and small commercial entities.

Adrian Hopkins, conference director at Conference Managers Consulting Ltd, added: “We are delighted that RiverRidge is a main sponsor of this year’s NI Waste Management Conference. We’ve been running a similar event in Dublin ever since its inception in 2003 and have been instrumental in making the Irish Waste Management Conference in Dublin the largest must-attend event for all waste management professionals in both the private and public sectors in the Republic of Ireland. We will bring this expertise and experience to ensure the Northern Ireland event has similar success.

“So much has changed and improved in waste management in the last two years, with a huge amount of technological developments and numerous policy changes fast approaching that a large conference in Northern Ireland is well overdue. Waste management really was on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic and the industry as a whole did remarkably well.”