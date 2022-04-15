Puffin-spotting on Rathlin

It has a spectacular array of wildlife, breathtaking coastal views, stunning scenery and there’s always something new to discover.

Even the ferry trip from Ballycastle to the island is an unforgettable experience, with the possibility of spotting gannets and harbour porpoises during the six-mile crossing. As you arrive you might see eider ducks bobbing in the bay and seals lazing by the water edge.

The RSPB’s West Light Seabird Centre, which reopened on Friday, is a four-mile journey from the Rathlin harbour, and for anyone who isn’t as fit as a fiddle, a privately operated ‘puffin bus’ operates from the ferry drop-off point. The Seabird Centre is perched among the rugged cliffs and offers close-up views of Northern Ireland’s largest seabird colony which includes guillemots, razorbills, kittiwakes, gannets and puffins.

Despite, puffins being listed as an endangered species, one of the best places to see them in Northern Ireland is at the RSPB West Light Seabird Centre.

Visitors from all around the world enjoy their antics, as the adult birds take it in turns to incubate their single egg from early May and share the feeding duties until the chick is ready to fledge.

There are also eight outdoor trails to explore across the island. RSPB NI’s new 2.1km walking trail at the Craigmacagan nature reserve, is a 15 min walk from the harbour and is a stunning place to explore. It’s worth keeping your eyes peeled for Rathlin’s ‘golden’ hares as you follow the trail through the wild heathland and meadows.

If you venture on the three-mile journey to the south of the island, you’ll find our Roonivoolin trail (which means ‘point of the gulls’).

This spot offers fantastic views and if you look skywards – buzzards, peregrines and skylarks may well be flying overhead.

With spectacular scenery and an abundance of wildlife, a visit to Rathlin Island is a wonderful day out, with something for everyone.