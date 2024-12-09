Seaweed stink is causing a problem for residents in Carrickfergus

Concern over water quality at Fisherman's Quay, Carrickfergus

Rotting seaweed at the seafront is causing a stink for Carrickfergus residents, Mid and East Antrim councillors have been told.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at a meeting of the borough council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee, DUP Alderman Billy Ashe MBE said residents “across the road have been complaining bitterly about the smell coming through the sewers”.

Ald Ashe went on to say it has also resulted in open water swimmers travelling from Carrick to locations such as Portmuck in Islandmagee instead of a “destination area” such as Fisherman’s Quay “on their doorstep”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just do not understand how we have got ourselves into this scenario,” he stated.

A council officer told the meeting Fisherman’s Quay was assessed five times for “designated bathing water” status. She indicated criteria requires there to be 45 bathers or 100 beach users at any given time, reporting that only 26 bathers have been recorded.

She pointed out the council has “no obligation” regarding seaweed removal. She noted the beach topography has “changed over the years” and described Belfast Lough as “a whirlpool”.

Ald Ashe proposed the council should start clearing the seaweed at Carrick seafront to “stop the smell and allow people to start using the water again and go forward with the review rather than ending up with the sea water causing a health hazard and stigmatising the area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alliance Councillor Lauren Gray asked if there is any signage to “let people know it is an area that is not 100 per cent OK to swim in and because it is a man-made area, the problem is just going to continue to occur. It is going to be a big effort to keep that cleared.”