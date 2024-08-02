​There have been 66 confirmed reports of blue-green algae infestations in Northern Ireland so far this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the same period, June and July this year, there were 26 confirmed reports across the rest of the British Isles – 16 in Scotland, 10 in England, and none in Wales or Ireland.

​This is according to a public reporting app which people can download to their phones, run by the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During July and August last year in Northern Ireland, there were 67 confirmed reports of the toxic sludge in the Province, suggesting the present infection rate is roughly similar to 2023.

A bright white swan swims in pea-green water in Lough Neagh on Friday

Cases peak in the summer months, and just in the last couple of days there have been new confirmed reports of the algae in Hillsborough forest park’s lake, two on the southern shore of Lough Neagh, one in Portglenone, and two on Lower Lough Erne.

It should be stressed, these are just the cases reported using the app; the true number of cases could be higher still.

The data shows that confirmed cases span from Kesh in the west to the edge of Donaghadee in the east, all the way up to Coleraine – though they are mainly concentrated in Lough Neagh and the lower Bann which drains out of it and into the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A study into the problem by the government last September blamed the problem on fertiliser run-off, warmer temperatures, and the take-over of parts of the lough bed by the invasive zebra mussel.

The species filter the water and make it clearer, letting more sunlight penetrate… spelling more algae.