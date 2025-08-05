Repair work at The Gobbins has been approved after significant damage to the attraction from rockfall earlier this year.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has engaged specialists to complete detailed surveys and develop proposals to allow the coastal attraction to reopen.

The council is now actively navigating the statutory planning process to secure the necessary approvals required before any repair works can begin on site.

A MEABC spokesperson said health and safety remains the priority: “The Gobbins is one of our Borough’s most treasured attractions and we are working tirelessly to ensure it can be safely reopened for visitors.

“While we understand the frustration the closure may cause, we must adhere to environmental regulations and ensure that all statutory processes are followed.

“We are fully committed to preserving the integrity of this site, not just in the short term, but for future generations.”

Designated as an Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI), The Gobbins is home to Northern Ireland’s only mainland colony of puffins, as well as large populations of kittiwakes, razorbills, fulmars, cormorants, shags and common guillemots.

Major repairs should not be carried out during the critical nesting season, which runs from April through September.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have emphasised that works will begin on site as soon as statutory approvals are granted and it is environmentally safe to proceed.

In addition to addressing the damage, the council has reaffirmed its long-term vision for The Gobbins through the Belfast Region City Deal programme.

Plans for Phase II of the Gobbins development are progressing, with a focus on sustainable enhancement and improved visitor experiences.

“We see The Gobbins not only as a tourism asset but as a vital part of our natural heritage,” the Council spokesperson added.

“Our goal is to develop the site while continuing to support wildlife conservation and educational tourism.”

While the cliff path remains temporarily closed, the council is encouraging visitors to explore the many other attractions the area has to offer.

The Gobbins Visitor Centre also remains open, hosting a variety of summer activities and exhibitions.

