Twice the impact for Christmas Appeal

For every pound you give to Christian Aid’s Christmas Appeal, the UK Government will also give a pound. That’s double the support for people living in poverty.

Donations made to Christian Aid’s Christmas appeal between 6 November 2017 and 5 February 2018 will be matched up to £2.7 million. Christian Aid will use your donations for projects such as those featured. The UK Government’s match will fund their work in South Sudan.

This Christmas, many people in large areas of Sub Saharan Africa face hunger. Christian Aid’s Christmas appeal will focus on the needs of many of the most vulnerable people facing this crisis – women of child-bearing age and children under five are some of the most vulnerable to this crisis.

Earlier this year, famine was declared in parts of South Sudan: the first time it was declared anywhere in six years. It was declared in Unity State, a region where Christian Aid works.

More than three years of conflict had forced nearly four million people from their homes, disrupting harvests and leading to devastating food shortages.

Although the famine was averted, the crisis in South Sudan has reached unprecedented levels – nearly six million people are facing severe food shortages. If left untreated, acute malnutrition – the most extreme form of food crisis – can lead to death.

South Sudan faces disaster as people there endure acute, life-threatening malnutrition. Rains failed again in summer 2017, leading to expectations that the harvest will again fail, which in turn will lead to a further humanitarian disaster.

Famine is no longer occurring in Unity state but overall the number of people affected has increased. The situation continues to be very critical.

To support Christian Aid Ireland this Christmas visit christianaid.ie or call 02890 648133 (Northern Ireland). (01 496 7040 - Republic of Ireland).