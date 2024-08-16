Two 19th century south Belfast buildings to be listed following City Hall support
At a meeting of the Belfast City Council Planning Committee this week, elected representatives supported the listing of Inchmarlo Prep School, Cranmore Park, and 143 Malone Road, both in BT9.
Inchmarlo Prep School is an independent boys prep school.
The original building was finished in 1881 on the proceeds of Belfast’s burgeoning linen industry and was the residence successively of three prominent businessmen involved in the linen trade.
It was taken over by Royal Belfast Academical Institution in 1935 and remodelled as the school’s preparatory department. A B1 listing has been proposed.
The council report states: “Despite some changes which have taken place to the main building in recent years, the principal building retains its internal layout largely intact, together with many internal and external features evocative both of its first 50 years as a villa residence.”
143 Malone Road is two-storey Italianate former villa, built in 1897 for Frank Kerr Solicitor, to designs by architect William J Moore.
It is now in use as offices for the Construction Employers Federation.
The council report states: “Both the interior and exterior of the main front block retain much original historic fabric and detailing. Internally there is a fine, decorative timber staircase, much original joinery and particularly fine plaster detailing to ceilings and friezes.”
A B2 listing has been proposed for this building.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.