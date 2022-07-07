Unionists condemn ‘petrol bomb attack’ upon bonfire at loyalist/republican interface area in north Belfast as PSNI beef up presence amid tension

The DUP had released a statement which spoke of single petrol bomb being thrown, and condemned it as “an attack on the Adam Street bonfire”.

A statement from police in the name of Chief Inspector Darren Fox said tonight: “Shortly before 5pm we received a report that a number of youths had gathered in the area and were throwing petrol bombs and bricks in the vicinity of a bonfire in Adam Street.

“A crowd that had gathered was quickly dispersed by police.

The 2021 bonfire, looking towards the New Lodge flats

“One person has been cautioned for possession of an offensive weapon and will be subject to report to the Public Prosecution Service.

“Police are treating this incident as a hate crime.

“We will maintain a visible presence in the area this evening to provide reassurance to local communities and we are closely liaising with community representatives to assist in reducing any tensions.

“We are also grateful for the support of the public as we work to ensure the area remains calm and peaceful.”

The Adam Street bonfire has been a source of tension in the past.

PAST LEGAL CHALLENGE CENTRING ON ‘NON-EXISTENT’ STREET:

Adam Street is strange, in that it does not exist on many maps.

In fact the Department for Infrastructure said earlier this year that the 819 square metres of public land which is currently known as Adam Street (but which appears to be basically empty ground) is to be formally classed as “abandoned”.

Whatever its status, it stands on the loyalist-dominated Tiger’s Bay side of Duncairn Gardens, a main road in north Belfast which is bounded on the other side of the street by the republican-dominated New Lodge.

Last year Sinn Fein communities minister Deirdre Hargey and SDLP infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon took proceedings against the police over their decision not to intervene regarding the bonfire.

The departments had enlisted the city council to clear the site – but they could only do so with PSNI support, and the police declined, citing the risk of disorder.

A legal bid to force them to provide security to bonfire-removers failed.

Later on in 2021, months after the bonfire had been burnt, Mr Justice Horner ruled in the High Courts that the police had been right.

He also went on to say: “The police were placed in an intolerable situation.

“This bonfire was being used by some members of the PUL to intimidate and terrorise those residents in the adjacent properties in the New Lodge area.

“This intimidation took the form of attacks by hitting golf balls from the bonfire and throwing bricks.

“These criminal actions were complemented by the singing of sectarian songs late at night...

“This was intimidation of the worst kind. It was anti-social. This was criminal conduct.

“It was designed to incite, to try and produce a visceral reaction. It had nothing to do with the celebration of ‘Orange’ culture and should have had nothing to do with it.”

DUP SAY ‘DO NOT BOW TO INTOLERANCE’:

Speaking amid the renewed tensions tonight, DUP Policing Board member Joanne Bunting said she was urging “everyone enjoying celebrations around the 11th and 12th of July not to be provoked by the intolerance of others”.

She cited the throwing of “a petrol bomb” (singular) in the direction of the bonfire, adding: “The attack on the Adam Street bonfire is an obvious and deliberate attempt to increase tensions and to provoke a response.

“I would urge everyone, both in that area and across Northern Ireland not to respond to such attempts. The enjoyment of celebrations over the 11th and 12th July period should not be destroyed by the intolerance of others and attempts to provoke trouble.

“So far this year we have not faced some of the difficulties that have arisen in previous years.

“Unfortunately there are some elements within our society who want to provoke this trouble, but I would urge cool heads at this time.

“We want to see the many events that will take place over the next few days highlighted as the cultural and community celebrations they are, not because of trouble arising.”