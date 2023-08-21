USPCA chief warns of ‘biggest animal welfare tragedy’ if proposed badger cull goes ahead

Nora Smith has said that the latest scientific evidence throws into question the rationale behind a badger cull and is calling on the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) to rethink its strategy to address the problem of bovine TB.

A recent report by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) published in June, found that bovine TB is 800 times more likely to be transmitted from cow-to-badger. The transmission rate from badger-to-cow was negligible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

USPCA Chief Executive Nora Smith said: “Bovine TB is a hideous disease and a scourge on our cattle population, devastating hard-working farmers and rural communities. However, the eradication of this disease will not be brought about by a cull of badgers and in fact, the latest evidence from AFBI is clear that transmission of bovine TB is highest between cows.

USPCA Chief Executive Nora Smith

“Buried in the AFBI report is the statistic that cattle-to-badger transmission could be 800 times greater than badger-to-cattle, which was practically negligible. The badger is neither the problem nor the solution to this dreadful disease.

“We also know from similar culls in England and the Republic of Ireland that they do not have the intended effect. There is no conclusive evidence to confirm that culling hundreds of thousands of badgers has helped reduce the bTB levels. In Wales, the levels of TB are reducing at a similar rate to that in England and they have not culled a single badger.

“Northern Ireland can do something better by reflecting on the latest scientific research and taking an evidence-based approach. In Wales for example the authorities have focussed on the movement of cattle, on testing, and biosecurity on farms. They have seen a marked reduction in bTB, while the badger population there remains intact. This is a working and successful model and in 2022, herd incidence fell faster in Wales than in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If this badger cull proceeds, it will be the single biggest animal welfare tragedy of our generation, and it will happen on our watch.”

In addition to the scientific evidence rejecting the efficacy of such a call, Nora Smith also points to the cruel methods which are to be employed in the proposed cull of badgers. The cull will be carried out at night by a free shooting method. This will mean many badgers will not die right away and could suffer a slow, painful death.

Nora Smith added:

“Our opposition to the cull is clear but what we're also horrified by is the idea that badgers will be shot in the dark of night and left to suffer a gruesome death. We would urge the Department to rethink this strategy before it is too late for these beautiful creatures.”