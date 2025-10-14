UUP MP raises concerns after invasive Asian hornet (also known as yellow-legged hornet) is found in Northern Ireland

The UUP’s Robin Swann has voiced concerns about what the arrival of an invasive insect means for the Province’s bee population.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Antrim MP was commenting after an Asian hornet, also known as a yellow-legged hornet (vespa velutina) was discovered in Northern Ireland.

The species had already been confirmed to be present in England, though largely in the far south-east of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was first recorded in Europe in 2004, and reached the UK in 2016.

An Asian yellow legged hornet (vespa velutina), as shown on the website of the US Department of Agriculture

It has also been confirmed in the south of the Republic of Ireland.

The hornets prey on native bees, and the British Beekeepers’ Association says the species “could decimate our pollinators including our honeybees”.

The Department of Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) confirmed on Monday that one had been found in Dundonald, east Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Swann has now written to DAERA minister Andrew Muir “to outline what support and advice are being provided to local beekeepers, what assessment has been made of the threat to hives and how the department intends to respond in the absence of a dedicated bee inspector”.

He said the sighting will cause “understandable concern” adding: “Northern Ireland’s beekeepers play a vital role in supporting both agriculture and biodiversity.

"They need timely information, reassurance and practical assistance as this situation develops.”

The Asian hornet was captured in Dundonald on October 10 by “a vigilant member of the public” said DAERA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The department added in a statement: “The species is a highly effective predator of insects including honeybees, wasps and other important pollinators, such as hoverflies.

"Due to its aggressive nature and feeding habits, it could have a serious impact on native insect biodiversity and on pollination services more widely.

"NI Environment Agency officials have deployed specialist equipment and commenced a monitoring programme involving live traps and visual survey to determine if this is an isolated individual or whether there may be a nest.

“If other Asian hornets are detected and confirmed, intensive monitoring will continue to trace and remove any nest, with monitoring afterwards to ensure that there is no further Asian hornet activity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minister Muir said: “On current evidence this is a solitary asian hornet, but a departmental response is underway to ensure that no other Asian hornets are present.

"I am grateful to the Dundonald householder who captured and reported the Asian hornet and would urge the public to remain alert to the potential presence of this insect."

The website Invasive Species Northern Ireland describes the hornet as measuring 25mm in length (while queens are 30mm in length).

It adds: “Its abdomen is mostly black except for its fourth abdominal segment which is a yellow band located towards the rear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has characteristically yellow legs which accounts for why it is often called the yellow legged hornet and it's face is orange with two brownish-red compound eyes.”