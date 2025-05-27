The National Trust, which operates the beach, said they became aware that a minke whale beached at the Strand on Sunday, May 25.

Signs warning members of the public to keep their distance from the animal were posted on the beach and advice was also issued on social media: "Decaying marine mammals pose a serious health risk. They can carry a range of diseases that are transmissible to humans and dogs.”

This did not deter many members of the public travelling to the popular beach to see the whale and take videos and selfies.

On Tuesday, May 27, the operation to remove the whale carcass began, with workers using a digger and tractor and trailer. It is believed that the carcass will now be disposed of in a landfill site, as was the case with the last whale to wash ashore in 2015.

In a statement released on Tuesday (May 27), the National Trust said: "On the evening of 25 May 2025, we became aware of a dead minke whale beached at Portstewart Strand. This was reported to DAERA and we worked with a range of agencies and marine mammal experts to follow protocol, removing and disposing of the whale this afternoon (27 May).

"It was important that this removal happened as quickly as possible as decaying marine mammals pose a serious health risk as they can carry a range of diseases that are transmissible to humans and dogs.

"If you spot a dead marine animal, please keep your distance and report any strandings to the DAERA Marine Wildlife Team Cetaceans (whales, dolphins and porpoises) | Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (daera-ni.gov.uk) ."

1 . NEWS The operation to remove the beached minke whale calf from Portstewart Strand took place on Tuesday, May 27. CREDIT NI WORLD Photo: NI WORLD Photo Sales

