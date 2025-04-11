Vigilance urged following significant wildfires in Armagh and Londonderry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vigilance has been urged after firefighters tackled further significant wildfires.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it mobilised to 53 wildfire incidents on Thursday, and continued to respond to calls overnight.

Five fire appliances were sent each to two larger blazes in Draperstown, Co Londonderry , and Newtownhamilton, Co Armagh .

A spokesperson for the NIFRS said they were called at 4.48pm to a report of a fire at 25 acres of gorse on Corrick Road, Draperstown, and five fire appliances, the command support unit and specialist wildfire teams attended the incident, which had been dealt with by 9.33pm .

The NIFRS was called at 4.23pm to reports of a gorse fire on Friary Road in Newtownhamilton, and five fire appliances and 25 firefighters attended the incident, which had been dealt with by 7.18pm .

Meanwhile, firefighters were also called to reports of a one-mile fire front gorse blaze on the Bunnisnagapple Road, Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh , at 9.22pm , which was attended by three fire appliances and 15 firefighters and was dealt with by 11.46pm .

"Our firefighters continued to respond to a number of other emergency incidents across the night, including an industrial fire in on Cloghanramer Road, Newry, with six fire appliances and 56 firefighters in attendance, a rescue in the Upper Springfield Road area of Belfast , with specialist rescue teams and two fire appliances, and a house fire in Lisnaskea with three fire appliances and 15 firefighters at the scenes," a spokesperson for the NIFRS said.

"With the weather warning still in place, we are appealing to the public to adhere to our fire safety advice.

"Please stay vigilant to fire in the countryside. If you see a fire, call 999."

Sinn Fein Mid Ulster MLA Emma Sheerin called for "those responsible" for the fire in Draperstown "to be held to account".

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to the firefighters and emergency service personnel who worked tirelessly to contain and extinguish the fire," she said.

"Authorities have indicated that the fire is believed to have been started deliberately. This is deeply concerning.