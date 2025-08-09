Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has asked for an “in-depth review” of the potential impact on tourism by a proposal to locate an off-shore wind farm “near Glenarm”.

In its response to a request for feedback on a consultation received from DAERA Marine and Fisheries Division, Marine Licensing over a proposal to develop offshore wind farms by North Channel Wind Ltd, (NCW), the borough council is seeking to be consulted alongside Tourism Northern Ireland and Tourism Ireland.

North Channel Wind Ltd, (NCW), the company behind the proposal, has asked DAERA for a “scoping opinion” under Marine Works Regulations.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has requested to be included in all relevant future meetings associated with the proposed development.

In its response, the council said visitors may perceive the presence of large-scale energy infrastructure as “an intrusion on a previously unspoiled environment”.

To protect the “tourism value” in MEA, the council has requested project developers consider positioning site turbines to “limit visibility from key tourist viewpoints” and use viewpoints from Carrickfergus Castle, The Gobbins, in Islandmagee and elevated viewpoints along the Causeway Route to assess potential impact.

The local authority welcomed 97,310 visitors to its key visitor attractions during the last financial year. The council pointed out the Causeway Coastal Route is internationally renowned for its dramatic seascapes which are “central to its appeal”.

Wind turbines, especially if visible from key viewpoints such as Carrickfergus; Whitehead; Brown’s Bay; Larne; Garron Point; Carnlough; Glenarm etc could “negatively affect tourists seeking unspoiled views”, the local authority stated.

Costal Experiences

The council’s response noted: “The Gobbins cliff path, perched dramatically over the Irish Sea provides immersive coastal experiences. Visible turbines offshore could detract from the feeling of wild remoteness that the attraction is built around.

“Carrickfergus Castle, although urban in setting, has seafront views that form part of the historic atmosphere. Turbines visible in the background of the lough could affect its heritage visual context.

“Ulster Way/Antrim Hills Way/International Appalachian Trail, the section within Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is mainly coastal with spectacular views of Scotland, Bangor and on occasion, Isle of Man. Turbines in an offshore setting would have a significant impact on the visual context of these walks both during construction and on completion,” it continued.

The council also requested any construction works near The Gobbins, Larne Lough and the southern section of the Causeway Coastal Route be avoided during peak summer and event seasons.

Disruption to ferry routes, cruise ports, marinas or coastal amenities could deter visitors during the construction phase, the council said. Some concern was expressed about vessels re-routing potentially to avoid the proposed installation.

The council also indicated it has installed oyster nurseries at Glenarm Marina and Carrickfergus Marina as part of a biodiversity initiative in partnership with Ulster Wildlife. The council said: “Protection of this shellfish should be included in the potential impact/receptor along with proposed mitigation.”

It also reported bottle-nose dolphins are present along the coastline between Glenarm and Greenisland and the black guillemot bird species can be seen at Glenarm Harbour and urged protection of both species to be considered.

“Larne Lough and surrounding waters are important for bird-life and marine mammals. Disturbance from offshore works could impact wildlife tourism or activities,” the response noted. “Council wants to ensure local bathing water quality considerations have been included,” it also stated.

North Channel Wind is proposing to develop two floating offshore wind farms, in the North Channel and Irish Sea. A recent report to councillors stated one will be located “near Glenarm Marina” in waters approximately 120 metres to 130 metres deep. It has indicated NCW is anticipating construction of between 46 and 68 turbines.

North Channel Wind is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SBM Offshore. The projects, (North Channel Wind One and Two) will be located between nine and 25 kilometres from shore at a depth of approximately 120 metres.

The project is at the scoping stage of development, which the company says, provides “an opportunity to consult with local communities and wider stakeholders during the design stage in order to develop the most suitable and appropriate proposals possible”.

The proposed locations are off the east coast of County Antrim with North Channel Wind Two to be situated off the east coast of County Antrim and north coast of County Down. Turbines up to 325m tip height are proposed at both locations.

North Channel Wind one will have proposed turbines at a distance of between nine and 25 kms from the shore. North Channel Wind Two will have proposed turbines between 15 and 24 kms from the shore, if the plan goes ahead.