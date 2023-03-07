WARNING OF GRAPHIC IMAGES: USPCA calls for action on barbaric practice of badger baiting in new report

The report shines a light on the clandestine world of badger baiting and hunting with dogs, and the lack of enforcement against badger baiting in Northern Ireland.

It also describes how the practice cruelly harms the dogs trained to hunt badgers, with sickening images of injuries sustained to dogs.

Northern Ireland remains the only part of the UK where hunting with dogs is allowed. The animal charity says that this provides a smokescreen for those engaged in illegal badger baiting, as perpetrators can claim that they are legally hunting foxes.

Images showing the extent of injuries caused to dogs and badgers by badger baiting.

The USPCA is calling for MLAs to support legislation to ban hunting wild mammals with dogs, greater enforcement of the current law, and more public awareness to improve the reporting of offences.

Intelligence gathering by the USPCA Special Investigations Unit indicates there are more than 150 active badger baiters operating in Northern Ireland and conservatively estimate that over 2,000 badgers are illegally and cruelly killed each year.

Despite these numbers, only three people have been convicted of offences relating to killing or injuring wild animals in Northern Ireland since 2011.

Nora Smith, chief executive of the USPCA, said: “Badger baiting is a cruel and heinous crime. Every year thousands of helpless badgers and indeed other mammals are killed purely for the fun of bloodthirsty individuals engaged in this illegal act of cruelty.

Nora Smith, Chief Executive of USPCA

“Our report highlights the shocking reality of badger baiting in Northern Ireland and the considerable weaknesses in the investigation, enforcement and prosecution of these violent and barbaric offences. Doing nothing is not an option.

“The USPCA and the Northern Ireland Badger Group (NIBG) have established Operation Brockwatch to protect badger setts with signage and cameras but further action is needed to protect badgers, dogs and other animals.

“Proper enforcement, a ban on hunting with dogs, and greater public awareness is needed to end this evil practice and protect defenceless badgers who should already be protected by law.”

Veterinarian David Martin BVSc MRCVS said: “The practice of badger baiting does not just destroy protected animals like badgers.

A wounded badger

“It results in gruesome injuries to the dogs as well. Horrific injuries to jaws and teeth will often go untreated as perpetrators fear their involvement in this activity will be discovered, resulting in unnecessary suffering and cruelty.

“In the rest of the UK, since legislation outlawing hunting with dogs was introduced, there has thankfully been a marked decrease in this type of abuse against animals.”

Established in 2019, Operation Brockwatch is a crime prevention strategy which aims to protect badgers in their natural habit, who are too often subjected to persecution here in Northern Ireland.

Specifically, it identifies badger setts previously attacked by badger baiters and seeks to deter further attacks through signage and cameras.

A dog with injuries caused by badger baiting