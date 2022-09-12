Weev installs new electric vehicle charging points at Valley Hotel

The new chargers form part of the company’s £20 million investment in a new public EV charging network, which will see 1,500 new charging points installed in over 350 locations across Northern Ireland before the end of 2024.

Chris Hanna, sales manager at Weev, said: “Our aim is to make EV charging more accessible than ever before by rolling out an EV charging network for drivers in Northern Ireland that is fit for purpose, maintained, and supported locally.

“EVs represent a new era for driving, and Weev is supporting Northern Ireland in its transition towards a greener, more sustainable motoring future.

Roger O’Kane, EV sales manager at Belfast-based EV infrastructure company Weev pictured with Greg Williamson, general manager at The Valley Hotel Fivemiletown announcing the installation of two new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at The Valley Hotel

“It is great to have the support of businesses such as The Valley Hotel, and we look forward to installing even more chargers at hotels, shopping centres and other convenient and strategic locations across the region.”

Greg Williamson, general manager at The Valley Hotel, added: “At the Valley Hotel we are dedicated to providing a range of first-class facilities and amenities that allow our guests to enjoy the best possible experience.

“The installation of Weev charging points onsite enhances our current offering, ensuring that all visitors to the hotel can avail of convenient, hassle-free EV charging during their stay with us.