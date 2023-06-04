Wildlife reserve near Belfast is closed after birds are found dead in suspected flu outbreak

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) said a number of black-headed gulls were found dead at the Window on Wildlife reserve at Belfast Harbour.

The RSPB said it was monitoring the situation very carefully and taking all the appropriate actions by following current scientific advice.

A spokeswoman said: "Our concerns lie with both the birds and the wellbeing of our staff and the public.

Window on Wildlife nature reserve in Belfast

"RSPB staff and volunteers across our entire reserves network and at Belfast's Window on Wildlife have been following strict protocols and will continue to be vigilant for dead or sick birds, reporting these to DAERA as required."

The public should not touch or handle dead or sick birds, and should report dead or sick birds to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) hotline 0300 200 7840.