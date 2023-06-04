News you can trust since 1737
Wildlife reserve near Belfast is closed after birds are found dead in suspected flu outbreak

A nature reserve in Belfast has been closed to the public due to an apparent outbreak of bird flu.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 4th Jun 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 11:18 BST

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) said a number of black-headed gulls were found dead at the Window on Wildlife reserve at Belfast Harbour.

The RSPB said it was monitoring the situation very carefully and taking all the appropriate actions by following current scientific advice.

A spokeswoman said: "Our concerns lie with both the birds and the wellbeing of our staff and the public.

"RSPB staff and volunteers across our entire reserves network and at Belfast's Window on Wildlife have been following strict protocols and will continue to be vigilant for dead or sick birds, reporting these to DAERA as required."

The public should not touch or handle dead or sick birds, and should report dead or sick birds to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) hotline 0300 200 7840.

More information about the latest situation on bird flu and advice on reducing risks can be found on the DAERA website.

